Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

The woman behind Kawa Ramen & Sushi at Crossroads Collective

Some of the most popular ramen dishes at Kawa include the 'Hellfire Ramen Bowl,' and the 'Garlic Miso Ramen bowl.'
The woman behind Kawa Ramen &amp; Sushi at Crossroads Collective.
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 20:38:08-04

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard met with multiple woman-owned eateries at the Crossroads Collective on Tuesday, March 12.

Selina Zheng, owner of Kawa Ramen & Sushi has been at Crossroads Collective for about 9 months.

She also opened a Tsaocao location 9 months ago.

"I love the Japanese culture and the Asian culture," Zheng exclaimed. "I want to introduce our culture to local Milwaukee community so people can experience more Asian and Japanese food."

Zheng says she is very proud to be a business owner.

She says some of the most popular ramen dishes include the 'Hellfire Ramen Bowl,' and the 'Garlic Miso Ramen bowl.'

You can check out their full menu here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.