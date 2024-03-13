The woman behind Kawa Ramen & Sushi at Crossroads Collective

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard met with multiple woman-owned eateries at the Crossroads Collective on Tuesday, March 12.

Selina Zheng, owner of Kawa Ramen & Sushi has been at Crossroads Collective for about 9 months.

She also opened a Tsaocao location 9 months ago.

"I love the Japanese culture and the Asian culture," Zheng exclaimed. "I want to introduce our culture to local Milwaukee community so people can experience more Asian and Japanese food."

Zheng says she is very proud to be a business owner.

She says some of the most popular ramen dishes include the 'Hellfire Ramen Bowl,' and the 'Garlic Miso Ramen bowl.'

You can check out their full menu here.

