Take a sneak peek inside The Argo, Whitefish Bay's newest music venue

WHITEFISH BAY — Take a sneak peek at the new music venue The Argo, inside the historic Fox Bay Theater in White Fish Bay.

The first musicians will take the stage on Dec. 5, but there was a special preview event to show off the space on Dec. 4.

The Argo will have a seating capacity of about 700 people and include a bar, kitchen, and a rent-able event space. There are already more than 40 musical acts booked through the Spring. Also, a few parties, weddings, and bar mitzvahs have also been scheduled.

The bar and kitchen is curated by the well-known chef Dan Jacobs, who has been a James Beard semi-finalist, Top Chef contestant, and owns the restaurants EsterEv and DanDan. The bar and dining area will be open to the public even when there aren't any shows. You don't need a ticket to grab a drink or a bite. The kitchen will be fully operational in 2026.

The opening night will also serve as a fundraiser with a portion of the profits given back to Milwaukee music programs. For future shows, $1 from every ticket will support "music industry well-being, prioritizing programs in mental health, sustainability, and longevity," according to a press release from The Argo.

You can see the lineup for future shows by going to The Argo's website.

Watch the interviews below to see what it looks like inside The Argo...

What Chef Dan Jacobs is cooking up at The Argo

Sneak peak of The Argo, new concert space in Whitefish Bay

