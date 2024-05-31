Local chef laid it all on the table in the latest episode of Top Chef

MILWAUKEE — The remaining 'Top Chef' contestants leave it all on the table as the competition dwindles.

For this week's elimination challenge, the chefs had to create a menu of food using a tabletop as their plate. Food was spread across the surface.

Milwaukee's very own Dan Jacobs landed in the top three chefs for this challenge, keeping him around for another week.

Dan joined Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz during TMJ4 News at 4.

"When you are given that big canvas and you have to make stuff happen, you just stay in the moment," Jacobs said. "You have fun."

It has been a long journey since the show began, and a lot of work, but Jacobs is grateful for the opportunity and has gotten a lot out of the competition.

"Win lose or draw, I will take away with the knowledge that I can stand with any other chef," Jacobs said. "I think it is the same with Milwaukee, we sometimes get that small-town feel, but we have a great food scene here, people telling their stories through food."

Jacobs also began serving some of the food he cooked on Top Chef at his restaurant DanDan on the weekends.

"My favorite one was the fish boil, which was episode 10," Jacobs said.

