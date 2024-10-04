Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrates 40 years and helping over 400,000 families

MILWAUKEE — Happy 40th anniversary to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin! The non-profit gives havens to families with children in hospitals, so everyone can be together during those tough times.

In its 40 years of helping families, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin has helped over 400,000 families. The home near Children's Wisconsin has grown from 25 rooms to 84 rooms. Plus there are nine kitchens and large family rooms. All of this is provided to families at little to no cost.

To celebrate the big milestone, the non-profit hosted a party at The Cooperage in Milwaukee.

Watch these videos to learn about Ronald McDonald House's impact on Wisconsin...

After her family received help from Ronald McDonald House, she wanted to work for them

