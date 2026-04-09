New Milwaukee-themed Adidas collab comes with a free Summerfest ticket

MILWAUKEE — A new Milwaukee-themed shoe collab with Adidas is about to drop.

It’s called the 'View Finder'. It was designed by Milwaukee local Eric 'Shake' James and Adidas Cornerstone Community. They also partnered with Summerfest and Visit Milwaukee. The shoe comes with one free Summerfest ticket.

The Adidas Samba features the Milwaukee neighborhood map and includes outlines of communities like Harambee, Polonia, Third Ward, East Side, Timmerman West, and more.

"Cause I wanted to make sure Milwaukee is represented as a whole, you know. So on one shoe we got the North and the West side, and on the other shoe we got the South and the East side," Eric 'Shake' James said.

This is the third time he has worked with Adidas to come up with a Milwaukee-inspired shoe. It's his way of showing love to the city.

"I just feel like Milwaukee's dope. And I feel like we have great, you know, engineers, doctors, lawyers. We got all the stuff that the other city's got. We just don't have that national spotlight," James said.

A pair of the 'View Finders' costs $140. They will only be on sale on April 11th from 11 am to 4:14 pm at 1320 Brady Street.

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