New bumper boats for rent on the Milwaukee River this summer

MILWAUKEE — Move aside kayaks and pontoons because there is a new boat on the Milwaukee River that people can drive this summer.

Similar to bumper boats at a water park, this new watercraft allows people to lightly run into their friends while also taking in the city skyline from the river.

James Groh A group of friends drives these new boats on the Milwaukee River.

"Now you can bump a little bit, but they're not bumper boats," Matthew Weber, the owner of Cream City Boats said. Weber is also the same guy who built the Kanaloa Tiki Lounge boat that takes riders up and down the river.

These new electric boats feature a chair on top of a saucer-like base. There is a throttle that doubles as the steering handle. Each boat comes with a dry box for your electronics. Reservations are encouraged, but it's a first-come-first-serve process, so walk-ups are allowed. You launch from Schlitz Park.

“My favorite thing to do is the donuts. I love doing the donut and also giving a little light bump to your neighbors is kind of fun too. But definitely pulling a donut in these things is the best," Michele Ripp, who has driven the boats a few times already, said.

James Groh Matthew Weber kneels next to his fleet of Cream City Boats at Schlitz Park.

Rentals are Thursday through Sunday. There is a two-boat minimum and each boat costs $75, so it’s about $150 base price for 90 minutes on the river. You can add a speaker or cooler to your boat for an extra charge. You launch at Shlitz Park.

It's important to note that since these are powered watercraft a license is needed to drive it. Anyone born after Jan. 1 1989 must have completed a boaters safety course or equivalent to operate the boat.

You can either get a temporary or lifetime safety certificate. However, both require a test and a fee. More info about taking a boater safety course can be found here.

“About 4 or 5 years ago I saw this idea in my head, and I was like this is an amazing opportunity. There’s nothing like it in the city. Let me get these down here," Weber said.

After your ride, boaters will get a $2 off coupon for a beer from the Tap Yard at Schlitz Park.

The river already had pontoon boats, motor boats, kayaks, and paddle boards. Now, there is a new way to experience the Milwaukee River.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip