Downtown Milwaukee's newest mural is also the largest

MILWAUKEE — The newest and biggest mural in downtown Milwaukee is in Schlitz Park.

The 'Schlitz Park Mural' is 80 feet by 120 feet. That's about 10,000 feet or the size of two NBA basketball courts.

Wisconsin-based artist, Greg Gossel, painted this massive mural in just about two weeks.

“It’s really kind of a celebration of the history of the park itself, but also trying to do it in a vibrant and contemporary way that celebrates the present and the future of the park," Gossel said.

One of the more prominent features is the woman riding a motorcycle. Gossel said he wanted to make her confident and strong while looking into the horizon.

James Groh The prominent woman motorcyclist is suppose to exude strength, determination, and confidence.

“It’s not any famous or historical figure. It’s kind of meant to be something a little more anonymous that everyone can maybe take their own interpretation from.”

Given that it is called the 'Schlitz Park Mural,' there is plenty of Schlitz beer imagery. There is a tall beer tap with beer flowing into a mug that says Schlitz. Also, Gossel used an old picture of a Schlitz delivery truck to design the truck on the bottom left of the mural.

"That main Schlitz Park word mark over the globe is kind of an updated iteration that was inspired from the original logo."

James Groh Schlitz beer being poured into a Shlizt glass.

On the right side, there is the Schlitz Tower overlooking the river walk.

Greg worked 12 to 14-hour days to finish the project, about 17 days ahead of schedule. It was all done by hand with paint rollers.

“I do think the aspect that people don’t take into account is like the physical demand and energy required to complete some of these projects.”

The next time you are in downtown Milwaukee, try and see if you can spot this gigantic painting from wherever you are. Make a little game out of it.

