Achieve influencer status at two new selfie studios around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Take one step closer to becoming a social influencer creating #content with two new selfie studios in Milwaukee and Brookfield. These are businesses that offer dozens of themed rooms to take photos in. There are plenty of ring lights and phone stands to get the perfect selfie "with the bomb lighting" as Lizzo said in her song 'Truth Hurts'.

The two new shops are Selfie Hop on 2410 N. Farwell Ave. in Milwaukee and Selfie WRLD MKE on 16700 W. Bluemound Rd. in Brookfield.

Inside each studio are various themed rooms like rainbow, old fashion diner, confetti, ball pits, picnic, vogue, and so many more.

"Everybody here is doing the same thing. Taking photos and just having a good time, so it’s just a really fun, welcoming environment for everybody," Alison White of Selfie Hop said.

White opened her store on June 2. She wants to give people a chance to take unique photos in a no-judgment zone. It has also become a place for people to host events.

"Someone came and asked me if he could host an event here for some TikTokers, kind of influencers, kind of thing, and I said 'yea sure that’d be actually really kind of cool.'”

Similar things happen at Selfie WRLD MKE too. Some people bring their own photographers to make sure their photos are absolutely perfect.

"You can bring outfit changes because we do have changing rooms," Morgan Hoppe, the store manager of Selfie WRLD MKE, said.

Selfie WRLD MKE just opened on June 12. It is part of a chain of selfie studios across the country. The next closest store is in Schaumburg, Illinois. White's store, Selfie Hop, is family-owned and operated.

When it all comes down to it though, don't worry about being a social media influencer or posting your photos on Facebook. These selfie studios are simply places to take fun photos that you will cherish forever.

