60+ rowers to compete in annual Milwaukee River Challenge on Sept. 16

MILWAUKEE — Over 60 rowers will compete in the 22nd annual Milwaukee River Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The challenge begins at 9 a.m. for men's and women's teams of fours and eights. It will end by 2 p.m.

The 3-mile course on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers brings in high school, collegiate, and club teams from all over the Midwest.

Each race begins at 25th and Canal streets on the Menomonee River, and heads east making a sharp left turn north on the Milwaukee River. The race is challenging due to narrow passageways under 10 bridges.

The course passes through downtown Milwaukee and finishes just south of Pleasant Street adjacent to Schiltz Park.

Women's 4s starts followed by men's 8s, women's 8s, and ends with men's 4s.

The race weekend begins on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. with the Schlitz Park 'Run by the River' 5K run/2-mile walk event. The event has a new name on its 10th anniversary. Run by the River is the only 5K in downtown Milwaukee. The route goes along the Riverwalk, around the Schlitz Park office campus, and through Brewer's Hill Neighborhood. The run concludes at The Tap Yard, a beer garden at Schlitz Park.

The race is open to individuals and corporate teams for $30. Each runner/walker will receive a custom t-shirt, race bib, and a free beer token for at The Tap Yard.

