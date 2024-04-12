Watch Now
Movie lovers flock to Oriental Theater for opening night of Milwaukee Film Festival

This is the 16th annual Milwaukee Film Festival
The Milwaukee Film Festival is officially underway with 15 days of 301 films at four different locations across Milwaukee.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Apr 11, 2024
MILWAUKEE — Grab your popcorn and snacks, because the Milwaukee Film Festival has officially begun for its 16th season. Movie lovers descended upon the Oriental Theater to watch the opening night movie, Shari and Lamb Chop.

This year the festival spans 15 days from April 11-25 with 300 different movie screenings.

The festival has an extra special treat for viewers this year. The Milwaukee Film Festival is re-opening the Downer Theater after it abruptly closed its doors back in 2023. The Downer Theater is one of the four locations screening movies. The others include the Avalon Theater, the Times Cinema, and of course the Oriental Theatre.

