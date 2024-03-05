Milwaukee Film is taking over operation of the Downer Theatre beginning this April

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film announced Tuesday that it is taking over operations for the historic Downer Theatre, which had closed last September after more than 100 years of operation.

“This is a story of what dedicated supporters can do,” said Anne Reed, Milwaukee Film’s Interim CEO. “By stepping forward to support Milwaukee Film, our community is saving another historic cinema, and all the moments of story and connection that can happen there again.”

Milwaukee Film's operation of the theater will begin on April 12 with the launch of the 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival. Regular operations will resume on April 26.

Watch: Coverage from September 2023: Downer Theatre closes after nearly 108 years

Downer Theatre suddenly closes after nearly 108 years

“Our being able to reopen the Downer this spring is a significant occasion for our organization as well as for the neighborhood,” noted Cara Ogburn, Artistic Director at Milwaukee Film. “When the Downer closed last year it meant that many films could not show on screens in our city. Adding these two screens to our footprint will allow us to better serve our community with high quality films year-round."

The 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival will take place April 11-25 at four local venues, including the Downer. Other theaters include the Oriental Theatre, the Avalon Theater, and the Times Cinema.

When the Downer reopens to the public after the film festival, on April 26, Milwaukee Film says it will feature "a year-round program of first-run independent, foreign, and documentary films."

“The Downer Theatre, with its storied past and charm, has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's cinematic and cultural scene since its opening in 1915. Milwaukee Film and its board are thrilled to bring life back to the theater and cinema back to the neighborhood. Our mission has always been to make cinematic experiences possible for as many people as possible, and expanding our footprint in this way is a key next step in doing that,” said Susan Mikulay, chair of Milwaukee Film’s board of directors.

Visit mkefilm.org for more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip