Downer Theatre suddenly closes after nearly 108 years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's oldest operating movie theater, Downer Theatre, has suddenly closed after nearly 108 years.

The neighborhood theater announced its closure in a short, vague online post.

"Landmark's Downer Theatre is now closed," the Instagram post reads. "We are proud to have served its community over its many years of operation. We thank you for your support."

It is unclear exactly why they decided to close their doors.

Downer Theatre opened on Dec. 3, 1915, and cost $65,000 to build (amounting to over $1.5 million today).



According to the theatre's website, "It was one of the finest and most modernly equipped motion picture houses in a residential district in the country, making it the prototype for 'neighborhood' theatres at the time."

The iconic East Side staple is known for playing independent and foreign films.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

