Milwaukee Wave faithful get hyped up for fan appreciation night

MILWAUKEE — Fans of the Milwaukee Wave were getting hyped up for fan appreciation night on Friday. It was also the last home game of the regular season before the Wave begins their playoff run.

Activities included family-fun games with prizes, post-game autographs, and half-time performances.

The playoff-bound Wave is in second place in the Eastern Division and third place overall with a record of 15-7.

Watch the video above to hear from the team and super fans ahead of the 2024 playoffs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip