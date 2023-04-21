Milwaukee Wave prepares for match-up against Baltimore Blast

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Wave practiced on Thursday as they get ready for their match-up against the Baltimore Blast in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"The Baltimore Blast and the Milwaukee Wave is right up there amongst all of the rivalries in the MASL," General Manager Dan Kuenzi says. "They've got some good veterans, but I think we've got an edge playing at home for two games."

The Wave also has the edge when it comes to the best player in the league: Ian Bennett. He is the reigning League MVP and is the game's brightest star.

"I think it's just the history of it," Ian says. "You've got the legends, and they put a lot of pressure on us too. We've always had that beef, and we always honestly played them in the finals and stuff."

" It's gonna be intense, two of the oldest clubs in America," Goalie William Banahene explains. "There's a lot of history with these two teams, and we really don't like each other. It's gonna be a battle."

Game one is Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at the UWM Panther Arena.

