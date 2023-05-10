Milwaukee teacher accepts dozen of animal donations to use in her Vincent High School class

MILWAUKEE — Not many high school classes give you the chance to help a goat give birth or have a snake wrapped around your head. It's even more uncommon for a school to readily accept animal donations from people who can no longer take care of them.

However, at Vincent High School that's just another average day. It's all part of the Animal Science Pathway class.

"I think showing the students how to communicate with an animal is a very unique skill that we can all benefit from. It's that nonverbal communication that we all need to work on as people," Monica Gahan, the animal science teacher said.

James Groh Students in the animal science pathway at Vincent High School play with baby goats that are just a few days old.

There are about 60 animals that students take care of. Some of those animals include goldfish, geckos, a hedgehog, a duck, rabbits, turtles, a tortoise, birds, a snake, a miniature pony, sheep, goats, and more.

“Many of them are actually donated to us through various reasons or people that have heard that I have this program," Ms. Gahan said.

Shortly after beginning her career at Vincent High School eight years ago, Ms. Gahan became known for taking in animals others can’t care for. She is an animal lover. This is her way of giving those animals a quality life while giving teenagers the opportunity to learn about animal care.

“Starting out at Vincent I had like a bunny here when I started as part of the program, and to grow it to this is kind of amazing.”

Not all of the animals were donated; however, this variety gives students experiences they never would have had otherwise.

James Groh Students Trinity Washington (left) and Arionna Harris (right) hold baby goats at the Vincent High School barn.

“I helped a goat give birth a few days ago," Trinity Washington, a junior, said.

Many of the students in this particular class are juniors and seniors. Students who are interested in working with animals can sign up for the class.

For other students, it's inspiring them to pursue an animal-related career.

“I have shown at State Fair our sheep. I did it last year. It was really fun. I’m showing again this year," Arionna Harris, a senior, said.

Harris said she plans on going to UW-River Falls to study animal science.

“The funny thing is I told Ms. Gahan I was going to take her job as the animal science teacher," Harris said.

If she doesn't take over for Ms. Gahan one day, she plans to be a veterinarian or a vet tech.

Vincent High School is one of only a few to focus on agriculture in the entire state. The campus spans 70 acres which gives it plenty of space for a barn and mini farm. The school operates on a 'pathway' system. It's designed to help students get practical job experience for those interested in agricultural or related fields. They learn how to monitor an animal's health, study genetics, understand where our food comes from, and much more. Students also have the ability to study food science, culinary arts, horticulture, and environmental science.

While Ms. Gahan can't accept all the animals that people offer her, she hopes that the new barn that's expected to be built in the summer can increase her capacity.

"My hope is to continue growing and sharing the love of animals with the students here as well as the info and the work that we do as far as how to be a good steward of animals."

