MPS Spelling Bee champions crowned for 6th, 7th and 8th at Vincent High School

MILWAUKEE — There may only be 26 letters in the English language, but the tens of thousands of potential words they create were put to the test Saturday morning at Vincent High School in Milwaukee.

The students in grades six through eight competed valiantly to figure out who was the top speller.

"S-O-L-A-R," Thaliyahna Urban said. "Solar"

Urban shined bright enough to power the entire room after finding out she won.

"It feels pretty good," she said. "The contestants did a good job."

"I'm very proud of her," Urban's mother said. "She worked really hard. She was really nervous. She did a great job and we're going to keep going for next year."

The nervousness continued for the seventh graders, as Thea Ahmad outlasted the entire crop of students.

"I am a ball of nervous energy," Ahmad said. "I'm happy. I'm going to put my trophy on a shelf."

"She's a good speller," Ahmad's mother said. "She doesn't get it from me."

And in eighth grade, the spelling bee winner was more than happy.

"E-C-S-T-A-T-I-C," Peace Peter said. "Ecstatic."

All of the studying since December for Peter helped him win the championship for eighth grade. However, he was already a winner before even walking across the stage. In his household, they primarily speak Koren. So while he was practicing for the spelling bee, it was also practice for his parents.

"Yes, with their pronunciation as well and understanding, and new vocabularies," Peter said. "I feel very proud to be able to represent myself, my family, and my school in the best way possible by winning the first-place award."

Peter spelled 21 words correctly to capture the crown for the eighth grade.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip