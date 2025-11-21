Milwaukee burger lovers say goodbye to AJ Bombers on its last night

MILWAUKEE — It's a sad day in Milwaukee for burger lovers. After a successful 16-year run, the popular restaurant AJ Bombers is closing.

Known for its p-nut bombs and burgers, Nov. 20 was the last night of service for the Water Street hot spot.

Fans grew to love the creative custom burgers that became synonymous with AJ Bombers.

"We found out about the closing a month and a half ago, and that's when I started trying to rally people to come on out for one final time, write on the walls one more time,e have another burger," TJ Carson, who came from Peoria, said.

Carson and his friends were in town for the three-day convention called Ponyville Ciderfest, an event celebrating My Little Pony. Each year when they come to the annual event, they also make a stop at AJ Bombers. It has become a tradition.

"We've been coming almost every year when we've come to Ciderfest," Carson said.

The Benson's Restaurant Group, which owns AJ Bombers as well as Onesto, Blue Bat, The Bridgewater, Smoke Shack, and The Edison, decided not to renew the lease. Instead, the company said it's focusing on other locations and opportunities. There still may be AJ Bombers pop-ups and ghost kitchens in the future.

"We just keep evolving as a company, and it's such an awesome restaurant. Been here 16 years, and you know our lease is up at the end of this year, and we thought, well maybe there's some opportunity for us to do some other things along the way," Chris Adams, the chief operating officer of the Benson's Restaurant Group, said.

For those who are curious as to what will happen to the graffiti wall and the iconic large chair outside the restaurant. We have answers. The graffiti wall will sadly be painted over. The Benson's Restaurant Group doesn't own the building. They will have to get it cleaned up before vacating. And the chair will go to another restaurant in Milwaukee.

Thanks for all the delicious burgers, AJ Bombers!

Watch the interviews to see how packed the restaurant was on its final night...

Fans travel from near and far for AJ Bombers final night

