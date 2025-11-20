Goodbye, AJ Bombers: Chef and customers reflect on restaurant's 16-year legacy

MILWAUKEE — After 16 years of serving peanuts, burgers and beer to Milwaukee, AJ Bombers will close after its last day Thursday. The downtown restaurant became a local institution known for its unique atmosphere and award-winning burgers.

The restaurant gained national recognition in 2010 when it won "Best Burger in Milwaukee" on the TV show Food Wars. But beyond the accolades, AJ Bombers carved out its identity through quirky traditions like the "peanut bomb" – a theatrical presentation that often startled first-time visitors.

"The first time I was ever here, they had the first peanut bomb run, and it scared the hell out of me, and so I was not really prepared for that," said Connor Doak, a regular customer.

Executive Chef Alex Sazama has been with the restaurant since day one and helped create signature items like the Milwaukee burger and the Barrie burger, named after a customer and featuring crunchy peanut butter. He says the legacy of this restaurant is:

"Three simple words. It's peanuts, burgers and beer," Sazama said.

Other than peanut butter, the restaurant’s secret ingredient is customer participation. The restaurant's walls tell the story of its 16-year run.

"We wanted [customers] to have the ability to leave their mark here. So as you look around, you are going to see signatures from all over the world, essentially of people who have visited here over the last 16 years," Sazama said.

“I think all of the graffiti and the signatures on the walls—it gives a very old school, you know, cream city, Milwaukee vibe. And it's gonna be sad to see all of that go,” Doak said.

Parent company Benson's Restaurant Group decided not to renew the lease, choosing to focus on other locations and opportunities. While the physical restaurant is closing, the AJ Bombers’ food will be available in the future through pop-ups and ghost kitchens.

"It is difficult to think of Water Street without this establishment. But I think the, you know, the doors that it opens up in the future for us flexibility-wise is really exciting," Sazama said.

More information about future AJ Bombers locations and pop-up events will be available on their website.

