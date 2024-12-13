Watch Now
James Groh rocks out and sings holiday favorites to raise money for the Salvation Army

To help raise money for the Salvation Army this holiday season, James Groh was singing and strumming at the Public Market.
MILWAUKEE — You could hear me, James Groh, singing from a mile away as I strummed on my six-string in partnership with the Salvation Army to help raise money this holiday season.

I played my guitar and sang holiday favorites like 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', and 'Jinglebell Rock' at the Public Market.

It's all part of the Salvation Army's bell-ringing competition. Who can raise the most money in one hour for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s 2024 Red Kettle Campaign? My fellow bell-ringers Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez were jingling bells earlier Thursday. While I don't know how much they raised, they certainly weren't a match for me and my axe.

The overall goal for this Christmas fundraising season is $3.5 million. In 2023, local celebrities raised $6,859.48 at the kettles.

Other participants include familiar faces from TV, sports, radio, and social media, all eager to ring bells and make a difference for those in need.

“Every dollar donated helps us provide meals, shelter, and emergency support to families in crisis—not just at Christmas, but all year long,” said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “From immediate needs to long-term care, donations can create lasting change in our communities.”

TMJ4 won the bell-ringing competition in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, thanks to stars like Katie Crowther, Rebecca Klopf, and Coreen Zell. Here's to a win in 2024!

