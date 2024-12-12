Ring in the Holidays with TMJ4 at the Salvation Army’s Celebrity Bell-Ringing Competition

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4’s Adriana Mendez and Tom Durian are spreading holiday cheer this afternoon as they participate in a celebrity bell-ringing competition for the Salvation Army.

The friendly rivalry aims to raise funds for the nonprofit and support The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s 2024 Red Kettle Campaign. The overall goal for this Christmas fundraising season is $3.5 million.

In 2023, local celebrities raised $6,859.48 at the kettles.

Other participants include familiar faces from TV, sports, radio, and social media, all eager to ring bells and make a difference for those in need.

“Every dollar donated helps us provide meals, shelter, and emergency support to families in crisis—not just at Christmas, but all year long,” said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “From immediate needs to long-term care, donations can create lasting change in our communities.”

Catch TMJ4’s News Today team at the Milwaukee Public Market from noon to 1 p.m., with TMJ4’s James Groh joining the festivities at 6 p.m.

Support your favorite celebrity in person at the Milwaukee Public Market, by texting Celebrity to 24365 and selecting the kettle, or by donating online.

The Milwaukee Public Market is located at 400 N. Water St.

TMJ4 won the bell-ringing competition in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, thanks to stars like Katie Crowther, Rebecca Klopf, and Coreen Zell. Here's to a win in 2024!

