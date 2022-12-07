Watch Now
TMJ4 journalists ringing bells for a good cause at the Milwaukee Public Market

The Celebrity Bell Ringing event is part of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle fundraising campaign. Most of the money goes back into the community.
TMJ4
Elaine Rojas-Castillo and Andrea Albers
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 13:47:43-05

MILWAUKEE — Three of our TMJ4 News colleagues are participating in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day this Friday at the Milwaukee Public Market.

TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo and Andrea Albers are ringing bells from 1-2 p.m., and Steve Chamraz is ringing from 6-7 p.m.

Money raised during the Red Kettle bell-ringing fundraiser helps support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County. Organizers say on their website that 87 cents of every dollar goes back into the community.

You can either stop by the market and meet the TMJ4 News journalists in-person or donate on the Salvation Army's Milwaukee-area website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

