TMJ4 journalists ringing bells for a good cause at the Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — Three of our TMJ4 News colleagues are participating in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day this Friday at the Milwaukee Public Market.

TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo and Andrea Albers are ringing bells from 1-2 p.m., and Steve Chamraz is ringing from 6-7 p.m.

Money raised during the Red Kettle bell-ringing fundraiser helps support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County. Organizers say on their website that 87 cents of every dollar goes back into the community.

You can either stop by the market and meet the TMJ4 News journalists in-person or donate on the Salvation Army's Milwaukee-area website.

:: It's that time of year!



I'll ring the bell for @SAmilwaukee FRIDAY 12/9 from 6-7pm at @MKEPublicMarket.



You can come out and drop some cash in the bucket... or donate online! Here's a link: https://t.co/ASzErnPwSm…



We will also BROADCAST LIVE from 6:30 to 7pm on @tmj4. pic.twitter.com/1N7KpLUGXN — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) December 5, 2022

