TMJ4's Brendan Johnson and Sydni Eure to take part in Celebrity Bell Ringing for Salvation Army

TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson and Reporter Sydni Eure will participate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Celebrity Bell Ringing Competition.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 04, 2023
MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson and Reporter Sydni Eure will participate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Celebrity Bell Ringing Competition.

It will take place at the Milwaukee Public Market on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can visit them or donate now by selecting Team Sydni and Brendan HERE.

