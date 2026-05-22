Gather with the witches at Grimoire Girls Coven in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Gather with the witches and take a step into the spiritual world at Grimoire Girls Coven in West Allis.
The metaphysical shop offers all sorts of items relating to divination, the occult, tarot cards, altar items, crystals, and more. They host programs like Flower Moon Rituals, Altar Making, Herb Classes, and studying Runes. In the back, they have practitioners who can read your birth chart and tarot cards.
"I would say it's like a sense of community. We are a one-stop shop for all witch-y products. We have things for everybody in different backgrounds, and we just want people to feel welcomed and accepted," Esme Vexx, the store manager, said.
We learned about Grimoire Girls Coven after Heather Stankovsky emailed us about the store. She saw our story on Strange Scene and encouraged us to come to Grimoire Girls too.
"This place needs to be known. They have done so much for me. Its been my safe space, my second home, made me feel very, very welcome, and that's what this is about. It's a community and being anything, everything, different, weird, wild, whatever. They accept everything," Stankovsky said.
Watch the video below to learn more about the shop's rune class...
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