'Madam Strange' opens Strange Scene, a new metaphysical and tarot card shop in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — For all the mystics out there, the ones who love tarot card readings, are in touch with the metaphysical world, or if you need a full moon spell kit, this new Milwaukee shop is the one for you.

Welcome to Strange Scene. It's a metaphysical shop in Bay View. Its grand opening was on May 2nd.

“We have lots of books on the metaphysical arts, metaphysical history, folklore, applied magic," owner Maggie Sasso, a.k.a Madam Strange, said.

Sasso has always been an artist trying to depict the world around her. When she discovered tarot cards, it became another outlet. She started reading for friends, then doing pop-ups, and eventually led to owning Strange Scene. Tarot readings start at $20.

“All of the work that I was doing as an artist, to transform my own trauma and pain into narrative and interesting ways of looking at the world, I can do with tarot cards for other people," Sasso said.

For people like Sasso, tarot is a set of 78 relatable and recognizable cards that can offer guidance during uncertain times.

Madam Strange opens Strange Scene, a metaphysical and tarot card shop open in Bay View...

Madam Strange opens Strange Scene, a metaphysical and tarot card shop open in Bay View

"I think that tarot does a really good job of helping you understand where you are at the current moment, and what could potentially happen if you don't learn the lessons you're meant to learn, or if you do learn the lessons you're meant to learn in this moment in time," Sasso said.

Seeing that 'a-ha' moment always makes it worth it for Sasso.

"Everyone knows what sadness feels like. Everybody knows what needing to rest feels like, but seeing that reflected back to you in a card is really kind of mind-blowing."

The store has plenty of tarot decks and tarot books, but also many types of crystals, spell kits, terrariums, leather goods, a rotating artist wall, cauldrons and offering bowls, and much more, all with an emphasis on local makers. Sure, it’s a little woo-hoo, but Madam Strange says it’s worth the exploration.

“I always encourage people to meet those sorts of feelings with curiosity rather than rejection.”

And of course, your boy, the author of this article, knows ball when it comes to tarot cards. My mom has been reading my tarot cards for as long as I can remember. I have my own deck, sacred path cards, medicine cards, and shamanic healing oracle cards.

The shop will also soon host workshops for people to learn about Norse gods from a 'non-hyper-masculine' perspective, how to read tarot cards, how to make a pendulum, how to create a leather charm, and so much more. Strange Scene is soft-launching the workshops with plans to offer a full lineup in the fall.

You can get more information about the store by going to its website, Instagram, or TikTok pages.

Hours of operation:



Thursdays: 1 pm - 6 pm

Fridays/Saturdays: 1 pm - 8 pm

Sundays: 1 pm - 5 pm

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip