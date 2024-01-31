From hobby to hit: Wisconsin man finds success with tranquil and unique sounds of the handpan

WAUWATOSA — Inside a Wauwatosa co-working space, you can sometimes hear an unconventional instrument being played. If you're lucky, you may have even heard that same instrument at a nearby park, the Milwaukee County Zoo, a friend's bridal shower, or even a wedding.

"They’ve never seen it before. They can’t believe that all of this sound is coming from this small instrument," Tony Meister said. "People can’t not walk by and not notice it."

Meister is talking about the instrument he plays all over Wisconsin called the handpan. It's two steel shells placed on top of each other that make a flying saucer-esque shape you play with your hands. Handpans make a relaxing, melodic, and warm sound that you could imagine being played during a yoga class.

James Groh Tony Mesiter plays the handpan inside Expansive Wauwatosa at The Mayfair Collection.

“When the music is flowing through you and this instrument can reflect your expression, there’s nothing like that," Meister said.

Occasionally, he will play inside his co-working space called Expansive Wauwatosa at The Mayfair Collection. It's an unusual location to play, but that's what makes it fitting for an unusual instrument.

"People that are drawn to playing the handpan are drawn to the sound of it almost like that yoga-type feel," he said.

The long-time drummer has slowly become known as the handpan guy ever since he got his first one in 2016.

James Groh An example of what a handpan looks like. This is Tony Meister's newest handpan.

“I’d play in a park. I’d take it with my son to the zoo.”

That's when people started asking him to play at their events. He didn't intend for this to happen. It was just supposed to be a fun thing to do after work.

"And pretty soon this hobby has turned into way more than I thought."

But his popularity grew and he kept getting invitations to play live. He even performed in front of 1,000 people at a conference. Meister can play cover songs, but what he loves is making his own songs.

Naturally, that led him to his next big endeavor, recording his debut album. Meister said it will likely be called 'Circle of Life' and be released in late 2024.

Meister gets his handpans from the Madison-based Isthmus Instruments.

You can find more of Meister's videos or contact him for bookings on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook by searching for his account handle 'Blue Handpan'.

