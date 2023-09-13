Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes Choto the 2-year-old snow leopard

MILWAUKEE — Meet Choto, the new snow leopard at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

Pronounced "show-toe", Choto is 2 years old. You may see him staying low to the ground to blend in, as he gets used to the new environment, according to the zoo.

JOEL R MILLER

Welcome, Choto!

We are SO excited to introduce you to Choto (show-toe), a two year old male snow leopard from the Dakota Zoo.



You may see Choto staying low to the ground "blending in" while he learns to navigate his new habitat. These long, slinking movements come natural to snow leopards while they are investigating and learning. The animal care team has already been training with him and it is going well!



Choto and Orya have a breeding recommendation.



Exact numbers of snow leopards in the wild is unknown, there may be no more than 6,390. Learn more: Snow Leopard Trust







