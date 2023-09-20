Wauwatosa Common Council OKs Mayfair Mall $400M apartment development

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — According to the developer - the Wauwatosa Common Council has approved a $400-million apartment project near the site of the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall.

These are the renderings we've been showing you as this proposal has worked its way through the council. It will include 1,000 apartments and more than 12,000 feet of retail space.

KTGY via Milwaukee Business Journal Barrett Lo Visionary Development proposes 918 apartments in three new buildings at Mayfair mall standing 15 to 19 stories tall.

Four apartment buildings, ranging from 15 to 19 stories tall, are part of a $400 million investment at Mayfair Mall over the next 12 years.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development unveiled its plan Tuesday, Sept. 12. The 918 market-rate apartments are part of a partnership between the Milwaukee developer and the City of Wauwatosa. The City owns the 15-acre former Boston Store property where they would be built, BizJournal reports. City officials are also working to get a new anchor retailer to refill the former Boston Store building, which has been vacant since 2018.

The first phase of development has 463 apartments with 617 parking spaces, including for the new retailer, and storefronts for restaurants. Two structures would rise out of the base, reaching 15-17 stories, according to BizJournal. It could break ground in the first half of 2025 and take 36 months to fully complete.

The second phase would bring a 19-story addition with 220 apartments with a look that would appeal to aging renters.

The third phase requires the demolition of one-third of the existing parking structure that serves Mayfair's Nordstrom store, BizJournal reports. A new building would stand 18 stories with 235 apartments.

BizJournal says Dick's Sporting Goods was looking at the former Boston Store space at Mayfair.

