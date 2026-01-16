Dance! Dance! Dance! Girls Rock MKE hosts dance party fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — It's time to hit the dance floor! The non-profit Girls Rock MKE hosted a dance party and fundraiser at the Cactus Club in Bay View on Thursday night.

The organization hosts music education and performance camps. The camp culminates with a show put on by the participants.

The mission of Girls Rock MKE is to inspire women and gender-expansive individuals through the power of music and the camaraderie of a band. The camp focuses on musical education, performance, and leadership skills.

"People have told me that our programs have changed their life in the best way possible. Were a music program, and were more than that. It is about the mindsets that you develop to even learn something, to do hard things, to stick with them, to collaborate with others," Mary Joy Hickey, the executive director of Girls Rock MKE said.

On Thursday, the organization hosted its first dance party fundraiser. It was called Get Loud Dance Party. Proceeds went towards funding music programs for girls and trans youth in the community.

Girls Rock MKE is for people ages 8-17. There is also adult programming, Ladies Rock MKE, for anyone 18 and older. No musical knowledge is necessary to sign up for the camp. In fact, that's the point. By the end of it, you will be a rockstar and feel confident to perform on stage in front of a crowd.

Here you can find TMJ4's previous reporting on Girls Rock MKE and Ladies Rock MKE. To sign up for the upcoming Ladies Rock MKE section, click here.

