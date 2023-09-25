Using music to help Milwaukee's youth: Battle of bands raises money to keep nonprofit alive

CUDAHY — A battle of the bands Sunday evening raised money to keep the music playing for one local nonprofit.

Multiple musicians took the stage at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy to raise money for Girls Rock Milwaukee.

Girls Rock Milwaukee was founded ten years ago. The group aims to empower marginalized people through music education and performance.

“We are all about empowering people. Music is the vehicle for that,” Hannah Pardee, their board secretary, said.

This year, the group said they are in dire need of funds to keep the program going. They have a $20,000 goal.

Every summer, Girls Rock hosts two week-long summer camps for girls and non-binary youth ages 8-16. This summer, roughly one hundred people participated.

“No camper is turned away for lack of funds which is why funding is so important,” Lauryl Sulfate, a volunteer with the group, said.

At each camp, the campers form a band, write a song, rehearse it, create merchandise, and then perform it front of fans, family, and friends at Turner Hall.

“One of the reasons it’s so empowering is watching the next generation of musicians also feel that way,” Amy Upthagrove, a volunteer of eight years, said.

On top of the music education, leaders said the camp is a way to build confidence and empower the youth to show up as they are.

“It gives confidence to these young people and shows them they can do hard things,” Sulfate said. “I really relate to the people I’m teaching and giving them the support that I wish I had at that age.”

The leaders of Girls Rock also created a Ladies Rock camp. It is a weekend where adults can participate.

“What makes me emotional is this effort of love. You see how much everyone cares and the difference it makes. From day one to day five, the campers have more confidence to go out in the world and do something positive,” Sulfate said, tearing up.

Girls Rock and Ladies Rock are tuition-based camps. To help support their mission or to donate, you canvisit their website.

