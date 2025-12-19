Crafting the perfect gingerbread house at the Pfister Hotel's workshop

MILWAUKEE — It's a time-honored holiday tradition that combines festive fun with architecture and holiday sweets. We're talking about making gingerbread houses. There's nothing like playing architect by testing how many pieces of candy a gingerbread house can hold.

During the month of December, The Pfister Hotel hosted six gingerbread house workshops with its expert pastry chef. According to Travis Martinez, the executive pastry chef at The Pfister Hotel, he said the key to a good gingerbread house is just letting your creativity guide you.

“I think it’s not getting in your own head, so just let loose kind of free form, just go with it," Martinez said.

Guests used more than 20 different kinds of candies to make gingerbread houses, mansions, villas, and manors.

With a touch of a little sugar and spice, these architects made homes that Santa Claus himself would be proud of.

Watch the interviews below to see all the gingerbread houses people were able to make...

Pfister Hotel's pastry chef explains how to make a great gingerbread house

How the experts decorate a gingerbread house

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip