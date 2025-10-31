Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calling all ghouls, monsters, and zombies to play 13 unlucky holes of haunted mini golf at Nine Below

MILWAUKEE — The scariest game of golf you'll ever play is in Milwaukee. We're not talking about how bad your score will be. It's because this course is haunted.... well, sort of.

For the third year in a row, Nine Below transformed its mini golf course into 13 unlucky holes of Halloween-themed putt-putt. Themes range from creepy clowns to a cemetery to Krampus and more. There are even ghouls and zombies prowling the course.

To make things extra scary, there are custom Halloween-themed cocktails and bites. While it is a haunted golf course, it's still family-friendly. Think PG-13.

You have to act fast, though. While the course opened in September, this is the last weekend. The final day is Nov. 1.

Normally, Nine Below is a reservation-only business, but for haunted mini-golf, it is first-come, first-served. It is open from 5 pm to 11 pm on Friday and from 2 pm to 11 pm on Saturday.

Watch the interviews below to see what the 13 unlucky holes look like...

