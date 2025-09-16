Business is booming for West Allis K-pop store owner as shelves empty fast

WEST ALLIS — In downtown West Allis, a unique retail space is filling a gap in Wisconsin's music scene. K-Pop Wonderland, which opened in January 2024, is one of only two stores of its kind in the entire state.

Owner Tina Melk opened the store to create an accessible K-pop community in Milwaukee. She grew tired of traveling to Chicago for every event, so she decided to start her own store. The shop sells merchandise associated with Korean pop groups, from tote bags and charm bracelets to CDs to collectible figurines and beyond.

"I opened this store because we didn't really have a K-pop community that was easily accessible within Milwaukee," Melk said.

Business has been thriving since opening.

James Groh A sample of Photo Cards collected by Tina Melk. Photo Cards are popular collectibles for K-pop fans.

"Some of these are a little bit of filler because the shelves are actually a little empty because business has been doing so well," Melk said, referring to the boxes on her shelves.

The store serves as more than just a retail space. It functions as a community hub where fans can connect with others who share their interests.

"People look for and have trouble finding friends in such a niche type of interest, and so they'll come to the store hoping to meet people. We host events so that people can meet other people and kind of find footing within the community," Melk said.

The fandom culture surrounding K-pop shares similarities with other passionate fan bases. Just as Green Bay Packers fans collect jerseys, blankets, and memorabilia, K-pop fans buy merchandise related to their favorite bands.

For those curious about how people can be fans of music in a language the listener doesn't speak, Melk said that she simply uses Google Translate to understand lyrics. Many K-pop artists also speak English, helping convey their messages to international audiences. Additionally, vocals can function like another instrument, similar to genres like screamo or Gregorian chants.

James Groh Inside K-Pop Wonderland in West Allis.

"The music is a huge aspect of it, and honestly, should be the biggest aspect of it because that's what everything is surrounded by. But it also is about the people, and not just the people within the community, but also the artist as well," Melk said.

It's about how fans identify with and relate to members of their favorite boy groups and girl groups.

One of the most popular items in the store is photo cards. They are small pictures of K-pop band members found in many of the products Melk offers. Fans collect these cards much like baseball cards or Magic: The Gathering cards.

The community aspect remains central to the store's mission. A wall displays photos from customers, illustrating what it means to be a K-pop fan. Throughout the year, Melk hosts events that give fans space to celebrate their favorite bands.

"It's very much interpersonal relationships between you and the artist as well," she said.

K-Pop Wonderland was the first store of its kind in Wisconsin, followed by another store that opened in the Green Bay area. The store is open Thursday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

