Brewers collaborate with Wisconsin artist to design hat with a modern take on a vintage barrelman

MADISON — For the past two years, the Milwaukee Brewers have been collaborating with local artists to design new merch. The next big giveaway is coming up in a few days and features a modern take on a retro Barrelman.

“It’s gonna feel pretty surreal seeing it on 10,000 heads, to be honest with you," Ka Lee, the designer behind the latest Brewers collaboration, said.

James Groh The hat Ka Lee designed which will be given away at the Brewers game on June 2nd.

The hat will be given to the first 10,000 fans for the game against the San Francisco Giants on June 2.

Lee grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons with his brothers. That’s what inspired him to become an illustrator. See more of his work on Instagram.

“I definitely feel like my style is very, like, it’s very playful, it’s very fun. Theres a lot of characters in my work," Lee said.

This was a dream-come-true partnership for Lee. Not only does he get to work with the Brewers, but he has always had a fascination with retro mascots.

“Huge fan of all things mascots, and, you know, I felt like it was sort of like the right way to sort of pay homage to the vintage Barrelman mascot," Lee said.

As a fan of retro styles, Lee hopes his design survives the test of time and becomes a collectible.

James Groh Ka Lee wearing the hat he designed for the upcoming Brewers giveaway on June 2nd.

“Like, I really hope that that cap survives through time and becomes sort of, you know, in a sense, a retro and vintage head wear.”

This moment means a lot to Lee, not just because he gets to work with the Brewers.

“I do say I’m not just a designer and illustrator. I’m a Hmong-American illustrator and designer, and that’s very important to me because I want people who, again, look like me to be like, ‘wow, not only can I be an illustrator, designer, or just kind of lead with passion, but they’re Hmong and I’m Hmong,’ and just feeling like they can kind of dream that," Lee said.

The Brewers have collaborated with many local creatives over the past two years to highlight the team, state, and Wisconsin artists in unique ways. Previous partnerships include working with Unfinished Legacy, Whitney Nettles, Lost Files, and more.

“An opportunity like this is very rare. To me, it means a lot," Lee said.

This is kind of like Lee's big break. He's never had this level of exposure. His message to other artists: do what you love and love what you do, and it will work out.

Reminder: The hat is available to the first 10,000 fans at the Brewers game on June 2nd.

Watch the story on Ka Lee and the hat he designed for the Brewers...

Brewers collaborate with Wisconsin artist to design new Barrelman hat

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