Brew Town Trading Co. draws collectors of all ages

Brew Town Trading Co. has grown into one of Wisconsin’s largest and most popular hobby shops, drawing collectors of all ages since opening its Greenfield location in 2018.

Shop manager Ryan Brown describes the store as a dream workplace, where every day revolves around sports cards ranging from dollar-bin finds to high-end collectibles worth thousands.

Originally starting on Beloit Road, Brew Town Trading has expanded alongside a booming hobby that Brown says has grown nearly fivefold in the past five years, with record sales driven in part by renewed interest during the 2020 pandemic.

That growth is reflected not only in inventory, but in atmosphere. Brown credits a dedicated staff that prioritizes welcoming new collectors, especially kids, often handing out free packs and encouraging curiosity over card values.

The shop also embraces modern collecting trends such as online “ripping” and breaking, where packs or cases are opened live and divided among buyers. Whether someone is hunting for a rare hit or simply enjoying the thrill of opening packs, Brew Town Trading positions itself as a place where collecting is meant to be fun first.

One of the shop’s most unforgettable moments came when Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Jacob “The Miz” Misiorowski stopped by after the team noticed a Pokémon reference on his jacket.

During the visit, Misiorowski opened two packs of 2022 Bowman 1st Edition cards and pulled an ultra-rare orange foil card of himself, numbered to just 25. He signed the card and allowed the shop to keep it, creating what Brown calls a “one-in-a-million” moment that will forever be part of Brew Town Trading’s history.

Beyond sports cards, the shop has seen tremendous growth in Pokémon, offering everything from graded cards and booster packs to elite trainer boxes.

For newcomers, Brown’s advice is simple: start by ripping packs and enjoying the process before worrying about value.

With options ranging from dollar bins to premium collectibles, Brew Town Trading Co. continues to serve as both a destination for serious collectors and an inviting entry point for anyone discovering the hobby for the first time.

