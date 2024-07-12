Bastille Days fans try their best to spell French words on live T.V.

MILWAUKEE — Oh la la la! Bastille Days has returned to Cathedral Square Park.

The annual French festival brings beignets, croque moussiers, and a replica Eiffel Tower to Milwaukee.

On the first night, organizers said they expected about 5,000 people to come to the Storming of the Bastille 5k run.

In previous years, James Groh has asked festival-goers to translate French Wisconsin town names into English. This year, he asked hungry fans waiting in line to buy beignets to spell beignets on live television.

Watch the story below to see how they did…

Bastille Days fans try spelling French words on live T.V.

