Bastille Days organizers bring French culture to our doorstep just ahead of the Paris Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days is back at Cathedral Square for a weekend full of French culture. The cities oldest festival celebrates 41 years and it’s just in time to get you excited for the Paris Olympics. You can watch them here on TMJ4 starting later this month.

We’ll see thousands of people come out to enjoy music, vendors and of course all the food.

Eddie Sturkey, the Executive Director of East Town Association, said all the fan favorites are back from the incredible entertainment line up, traditional French Mass and the Marketplace. Sturkey said the timing of it all is unlike any other season.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Eddie Sturkey is the Executive Director of East Town Association.



“It’s really exciting to be a part of Olympics in Paris this year,” said Sturkey. “What a better year to participate in Storm the Bastille and with the RNC in town. So we look at this an excellent opportunity to showcase the best of what our city has to offer to tens of thousands of people that’ll be in Milwaukee this year.”

Cori Coffman has been helping vendors set up at Bastille Days for many years. She says it’s her favorite festival of all time and loves how many people come out.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Cori Cofffman has been helping set up at the Bastille Festival for several years.

“I just love the fact it is smack in the city that businesses and people in restaurants are just right here and it gets changed up for four days and then poof gone,” said Coffman.

The festival begins Thursday at 11am and Storm the Bastille starts promptly at 9pm all at Cathedral Square.

Hundreds will line up to Storm the Bastille for the 5k walk/run. It’s the cities only downtown and nighttime race. Runners will make their way down and back through downtown Milwaukee and the Third Ward on the 5k route.

“It’s a variety of everybody,” said Sturkey. “We have people that come and just walk, we have children, families that participate. But if you look at the front of the race, it’s nothing but, like, competitive runners. A lot of like Marquette and UWM running teams.”

Runners will be able to park anywhere along the route and catch a ride on the Hop for free. It runs until 9pm. You’re encouraged to arrive prior to 8pm to avoid any additional road closures.

TMJ4 Anchor Tom Durian worked on getting parking details for you as you navigate the area during the upcoming events. You can find that information here.

“I don’t think everybody realizes what it takes to put on a four day festival that’s free to the public,” said Coffman. “It’s there’s some serious infrastructure here.”

However, all of the hard work does not go unrewarded. Whether you’ve worked hard at planning, setting up or running in the 5k there is an after party for you all. Following Storm the Bastille, people will be able to head back to Cathedral square to enjoy more food and drinks to commemorate the start of another wonderful opening day.

