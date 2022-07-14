Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Bastille Days attendees try translating Wisconsin towns with French names to English

Asking people at Bastille Days to translate Wisconsin towns with French names to English.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 17:52:11-04

MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days is back at Cathedral Square in Milwaukee after a two year hiatus.

Wisconsin has a rich French tradition, but how well do people know about it? More specifically, do people at Bastille Days know the meaning of the various French town names in Wisconsin?

We asked people to translate cities like Fond du Lac, Lac du Flambeau, Eau Claire, and more into English. Watch the video above to see how people did.

Fun fact, Wisconsin was originally spelled Ouisconsin which was also a butchering of the Miami name Meskonsing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight