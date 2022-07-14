MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days is back at Cathedral Square in Milwaukee after a two year hiatus.

Wisconsin has a rich French tradition, but how well do people know about it? More specifically, do people at Bastille Days know the meaning of the various French town names in Wisconsin?

We asked people to translate cities like Fond du Lac, Lac du Flambeau, Eau Claire, and more into English. Watch the video above to see how people did.

Fun fact, Wisconsin was originally spelled Ouisconsin which was also a butchering of the Miami name Meskonsing.

