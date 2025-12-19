Art, lights and holiday spirit take over downtown Milwaukee

The holidays are lighting up downtown Milwaukee in a whole new way.

The transformation comes courtesy of the Ornament Trail, a festive display that’s new and expanded this year. The trail now features 20 larger-than-life ornaments, each one hand-painted by a locally or nationally renowned artist with ties to Milwaukee.

The colorful decorations line Wisconsin Avenue, blending holiday cheer with public art.

“The whole idea is great,” said Sally, a Milwaukee resident enjoying the display. “It’s fun to come downtown, and I’m standing here looking up Wisconsin Avenue—there’s those nice lights out for this time of year!”

But the holiday spirit doesn’t stop there.

Community Spirit Park is another highlight of downtown’s seasonal celebration and is part of the 27th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. The park features 130 evergreen trees, each representing classroom themes and holiday wishes. The trees are decorated with handmade ornaments created by students from schools across the area.

10-year-old Namaria visited with her Mom and sister. "What I like about this park is the ornaments, and the lights, and it's very nice at night."

The Holiday Lights festival is free and open throughout the holiday season.

