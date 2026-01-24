Witness praises bus driver’s quick thinking after icy crash near Froedtert Hospital

MILWAUKEE — A witness to last week’s icy crash reached out to TMJ4 to praise a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, saying her quick thinking likely prevented a much more serious accident.

On Jan. 14, around 9 a.m., Gregory Rozansky was driving to work when he noticed a pile-up at the intersection of N. 92nd St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. near Froedert Hospital. He said, the roads were icy, creating dangerous driving conditions.

"I was driving down that hill next to a city bus, and both of our cars had no grip. We were both sliding forward, and we're both going to hit all of the people in the intersection," Rozansky said.

Rozansky veered off to the right into a snow bank to avoid the collision.

"I saw it all happen in front of me," Rozansky said.

Video from MCTS shows the bus driving downhill, approaching the car pile-up. The bus slides on the ice, collides with the median into oncoming traffic, and hits two unoccupied parked cars before stopping on a snowy hill.

MCTS said there were two passengers on the bus and no reported injuries.

"It looked like a movie, but I was just so happy that that bus avoided hitting all of those people. I mean, what that bus driver did was nothing short of miraculous," Rozansky said. “This was really quick, quick thinking on her part.”

Rozansky, who is a physician, ran over to the bus after the crash to help the passengers and driver.

"She made sure all of her passengers were safe," Rozansky said.

Rozansky reached out to share his story because he felt terrible for the bus driver and wanted to highlight her actions.

"I just felt so terrible for that bus driver. You know, I can tell she was distraught, but she's prevented the accident from being much worse," Rozansky said.

MCTS did not answer requests for updates on the driver or whether the driver wanted to discuss the experience. Milwaukee police are still investigating the crash.

