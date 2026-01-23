Newly released video captures MCTS bus crash near Froedtert in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New video released Friday shows the moments a Milwaukee County Transit System bus (MCTS) crashed into two unoccupied parked cars earlier this month.
The crash happened just before 9:40 a.m. near 92nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue, near Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, and involved a CONNECT 1 bus, according to MCTS.
The newly released video, obtained through an open records request, shows the bus veering onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into the two unoccupied, parked vehicles.
At the time of the crash, there were two passengers on the bus, but no injuries were reported, according to MCTS.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the MCTS bus slid on ice, leading to the crash.
