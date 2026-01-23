Newly released video captures MCTS bus crash near Froedtert in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New video released Friday shows the moments a Milwaukee County Transit System bus (MCTS) crashed into two unoccupied parked cars earlier this month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: MCTS bus crashes near 92nd and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

The crash happened just before 9:40 a.m. near 92nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue, near Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, and involved a CONNECT 1 bus, according to MCTS.

Watch the video below:

New video shows MCTS bus crash into two unoccupied parked cars near Froedtert in Milwaukee

The newly released video, obtained through an open records request, shows the bus veering onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into the two unoccupied, parked vehicles.

At the time of the crash, there were two passengers on the bus, but no injuries were reported, according to MCTS.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the MCTS bus slid on ice, leading to the crash.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip