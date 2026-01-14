MCTS bus crashes near 92nd and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit Service bus (MCTS) crashed Wednesday near Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Video shot by our photojournalist at the scene shows that the MCTS bus was not in service. It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone besides the driver was on the bus at the time the crash happened.

TMJ4 reached out to MCTS for more information but had not heard back by the time of publication.

The crash comes after early morning snow led to slick road conditions, with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works issuing a release saying that DPW crews were called in to treat the roads and urging drivers to use caution while driving.

