Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Holiday edition

The 12 Days of Christmas

The 12 Days of Christmas celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes features Drumming in the Domes on Friday, Dec. 26. The Milwaukee Jazz Institute will perform on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Gutekunst Flute Choir on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

The Jingle Bus

The Jingle Bus offers 40-minute tours through downtown Milwaukee's Holiday Lights Festival through the weekend. Tickets cost $8 and include a free cookie and hot chocolate. Red Arrow Park serves as the new pickup location this year, with Spanish-language tours available on Sundays.

Milwaukee Admirals

The Milwaukee Admirals play at home Saturday, Dec. 27. The first 4,500 fans will receive a free knit hat, and Pat McCurdy will perform before and after the game.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform two shows on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Fiserv Forum, with performances scheduled for the afternoon and evening.

Song Sung Blue

The movie "Song Sung Blue" starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson opens on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The film is based on the Milwaukee couple who started the Neil Diamond cover band Lightning and Thunder.

