Jingle Bus returns to downtown Milwaukee for holiday light tours

MILWAUKEE — Jingle Bus tours will once again be an option for checking out the sights of the Holiday Lights Festival.

Tours will operate Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 5 – 28, from the Festival’s new Warming House presented by Verizon at Red Arrow Park.

The 40-minute tour will be narrated by Milwaukee Downtown’s Public Service Ambassadors who will point out Downtown landmarks and attractions, plus take riders past the Festival’s four decorated parks.

The four winter wonderland scenes include: “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park; “Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies” at Zeidler Union Square; “¡Felices Fiestas!” at Pere Marquette Park, and “Slice of Ice Lights” at Red Arrow Park. Wisconsin Avenue also shines brightly with a sequence of cascading chandeliers above each intersection.

Jingle Bus tickets can be purchased on-site with cash or secured online. Guests can choose their tour date and time online, with an option to participate in a Spanish tour on Sunday evenings.

Riders will receive an activity guide and free cocoa and cookies, courtesy of Biggby Coffee, while they wait to board their tour.

Discounted parking for Jingle Bus riders is available at the BMO Tower garage, 771 N. Broadway.

