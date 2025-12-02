Reliving Lighting and Thunder ahead of the premiere of 'Song Sung Blue'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee husband-and-wife musical duo that captivated audiences in the 1980s and 1990s is now the subject of a major motion picture starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

"Song Sung Blue" will have its premiere on December 2 at The Oriental Theatre on Milwaukee's East Side.

Fans are invited to hang out outside The Oriental Theatre at 4 pm on Tuesday to cheer on lead actor Hugh Jackman and writer/director Craig Brewer. At 6:30, a Fan party begins at Landmark Lanes, where there will be food, drinks, and live music.

Lightning and Thunder, made up of Mike and Claire Sardina, performed around Milwaukee, paying tribute to Neil Diamond for decades. Their love story and musical journey have been transformed into a film that follows their rise to local fame and the tragedy that tested their resilience.

"Did you ever think that there would be a movie with A-list movie stars made about you?" TMJ4 reporter asked Claire Sardina.

"No, I did not, but we were big dreamers, you know," Sardina said.

The couple's story began in Milwaukee, where their romance blossomed alongside their musical partnership.

"I introduced myself, and he looked at me and said, I quote, you're more beautiful than I ever imagined," Sardina said.

The musicians formed their duo and began performing at festivals and events around the city. With their charisma and showmanship, they became mainstays at Summerfest and State Fair.

Their careers reached new heights when Pearl Jam invited them on stage to perform at their headlining Summerfest show.

"The most thrilling time in my life." Sardina said, "Next to my marriage to Lightning in 1994 and the birth of my children, it was the most exciting time of my life, and it catapulted us to success." Sardina said.

After their success came tragedy. While in her front yard, Claire was hit by a car and lost her left leg in 1999. The accident will be a focal point in the movie, as well as how Claire fought back from the devastating injury.

"I didn't lose my voice, I only lost a leg, but I can still perform, still have the passion, and still sing," Sardina said.

Claire continues to perform even though Lightning passed away years ago. As the film's premiere approaches, she hopes it brings the spotlight to Milwaukee.

She also has an inspiring message for people who have faced similar challenges.

"To every disabled person out there," Sardina said. "Attitude is everything, don't give up. Don't ever give up."

