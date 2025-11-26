Hugh Jackman to serve free custard at Greenfield Kopp’s Frozen Custard to promote upcoming biopic

GREENFIELD — Actor Hugh Jackman will visit Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Greenfield on Tuesday to hand out free scoops of a new flavor inspired by his upcoming movie about a Neil Diamond tribute band from Milwaukee.

The movie, “Song Sung Blue,” follows the true story of Mark Sardina and his wife, Claire Sardina, played by Kate Hudson, and their tribute band Lightning and Thunder.

Jackman, along with the writer and director of the movie, Craig Brewer, will hand out the free scoops at Kopp’s Greenfield location to celebrate the film's hometown premiere Tuesday evening, according to a release from the custard shop.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Hugh Jackman arrives at the AFI Fest premiere of "Song Sung Blue" on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Guests can begin lining up at 1:30 p.m., with free custard available on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 500 people. The giveaway officially kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

The special flavor, Song Sung Blueberry, features blueberry custard swirled with cream cheese custard, blueberry ribbon, pastry pieces and streusel crumble. The flavor will be available for purchase at all three Kopp's locations.

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

The Kopp's Greenfield location is at 7631 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, WI 53220.

“Song Sung Blue” hits theaters Dec. 25.

