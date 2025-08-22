MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings are gearing up for their season opener at home against Waukesha West, and despite losing 21 seniors from last year's graduating class, the team is optimistic about the upcoming season.

Head coach Joel Radue acknowledges the significant roster turnover but remains confident in his team's potential.

"Each team is unique; we look for different guys for leadership, and they each build it themselves. We look for player leadership, and so far, so good," Radue said.

Wide receiver and cornerback Nico Holtzman believes this young squad has what it takes to succeed.

"I think we've got potential, we've got a young squad. Everybody out here wants to win to I noticed that. Everybody out here has a winning attitude; we're all dogs out here," Holtzman said.

Watch: Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings prepare for season opener with young but determined squad

The Vikings will rely heavily on running back Anthony Brown to carry the offensive load this season. Last year, Brown averaged 10 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns.

"For myself, I'm looking to be physical and show a different level of intensity that I showed in my previous years on varsity. Team goal play physical and go and get that first dub and hit somebody," Brown said.

On the defensive side, defensive end Louis King will anchor the unit with an aggressive mindset.

"We all got that same dominant mentality. We all want 11 hats to the ball. We all get there, and we all want to get on the play and get physical and get violent. We all want to make something happen on the field," King said.

Despite the youth of the roster, the Vikings appear ready to embrace their underdog status and compete with intensity in their season opener.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

