WIAA reduces football playoff ban for Bay View, Pulaski: Parents, fans react

MILWAUKEE — Two high school football programs scored a big win on Friday.

Both Milwaukee Bay View High School and Milwaukee Pulaski High School will be able to participate in the high school football playoffs next season.

Previous Coverage: WIAA approves appeal allowing MPS Bay View and Pulaski football teams to participate in 2025 playoffs

Back in October, the Redcats and Rams were forced to forfeit games and were banned from the playoffs for two years after Milwaukee Public Schools didn’t submit the proper conference realignment paperwork.

The decision came on the same day the schools faced off on the basketball court.

Fans like Makayla, a Bay View student, could not be happier her Redcats will have a shot at the playoffs.

“They deserve to play, and I hope this doesn’t happen next year. I’m thankful that the ban was lifted for them,” said Makayla.

Makayla

It’s also welcome news for James Prince and his son, Elijah. TMJ4 first spoke with them in October after Bay View’s final football game.

Previous Coverage: MPS paperwork fumble cost Bay View playoffs, causing frustration for father, son

“I was truly happy because I didn’t want yet another football season to go to waste,” said Prince.

James Prince

Prince told TMJ4 his son was also happy about the decision.

“His goal is to go D-1, and now he still has that shot coming out of Bay View High School,” said Prince.

Elijah Luckett is a sophmore at Bay View High School who plays for the Redcats.

Prince said he does not blame the WIAA for its initial decision; he placed the blame on MPS for dropping the ball.

“These kids did not make the mistake. It was on the staff at the school system, so we can’t punish the kids for something they didn’t do,” said Prince.

The Redcats would have been playoff-eligible this past season.

“Not seeing Bay View on the list was truly heartbreaking,” said Prince.

It was also heartbreaking for Erik Jovanovic and his son, Marcello. Erik told TMJ4 that his son was a senior on the team who had battled back from an injury to play.

“He came back this year, worked hard to return, and then that happens, so it was brutal for him to have that happen,” said Jovanovic.

Erik Jovanovic

Jovanovic said he will continue to support Bay View football because he believes this team is building something big.

That’s something James Prince looks forward to capturing with his camera next season.

“I’m just glad that this was the outcome the WIAA decided on,” said Prince.

Previous Coverage: Milwaukee Pulaski football players, parents end season on a high note despite MPS paperwork fumble

