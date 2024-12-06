WIAA approves appeal, allowing MPS' Bay View and Pulaski football teams to participate in 2025 playoffs

Milwaukee Public Schools' Bay View and Pulaski High Schools will be allowed to participate in the 2025 playoffs. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved an appeal of a controversial punishment with a vote of 7-3.

TMJ4 reported in October that Bay View and Pulaski High Schools would have to forfeit all of their 2024 football games. The two teams would also be banned from the playoffs for two years. Bay View High School's athletic director Lisa Dawes told TMJ4 that the forfeitures and playoff bans stem from MPS' failure to turn in required paperwork. Both teams have already forfeited all wins from the 2024 season, and sat out of playoffs games.

Dawes told TMJ4 at that time she and Bay View leadership were planning an appeal.

"We keep disappointing our kids by dropping the ball on different things,” an MPS mom and district employee said after the news broke. She wanted to stay anonymous because of her job at MPS.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae is working on learning more about what will happen next for the Bay View and Pulaski football teams. This story will be updated on air and online.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip