MPS' Bay View and Pulaski High Schools must forfeit all 2024 football games

Milwaukee Public Schools' Bay View and Pulaski High Schools must forfeit all of their 2024 football games.

The two teams will also be banned from the playoffs for two years. TMJ4 was able to confirm this information through the Bay View High School Athletic Director, Lisa Dawes.

Dawes confirmed to TMJ4 that the forfeitures and playoff bans stem from MPS' failure to turn in required paperwork. Dawes says Bay View is considering an appeal.

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn is digging into this story. She'll have updates for you on air and online.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip