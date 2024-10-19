MPS paperwork fumble cost Bay View playoffs, causing frustration for father, son

MILWAUKEE — If you attend Bay View High School football games, you’ve probably seen James Prince on the sidelines.

He’s a photographer for the Redcats, capturing memories for the fans and the players like his son, Elijah Luckett.

Mike Beiermeister James Prince is Elijah's father and he takes pictures for the Bay View Redcats.

Luckett is a sophomore and was recently called up to varsity.

Bay View’s season was on the right track after a difficult 2023 campaign.

“This year, they got some new coaches in and a different scheme of things, and they’re turning it around,” said Prince. “Right now, they’re 3-3, one win away from the playoffs.”

However, those playoff hopes were crushed earlier this week after Milwaukee Public Schools failed to submit paperwork to the WIAA.

The Redcats were forced to forfeit games and face a two-year playoff ban, ultimately ending this season.

“He worked his butt off to get his start on varsity, and for that to be ripped away from him, it almost broke him down like he almost wanted to quit football,” said Prince.

When James, Elijah, and the team heard the news, they were all devastated.

“We were all angry, and we want them to fix it,” said Luckett.

Mike Beiermeister Elijah Luckett is a sophmore at Bay View High School who plays for the Redcats.

Prince told TMJ4 that he was also mad at the MPS's lack of accountability.

“I’m disappointed with the lack of communications because a lot of parents and a lot of the coaching staff found out through social media instead of direct emails or direct contacts or things like that,” said Prince.

A last-minute change this week allowed Bay View to play their final game of the season against Milwaukee Riverside.

A spokesperson for MPS provided TMJ4 with this statement:

“Both Bay View and Pulaski High Schools will proceed with their final football games of the season. Each team will compete in the City Conference Divisions they were assigned before this year’s division reassignment. Since the teams have reverted to their WIAA-designated home conferences, these matchups will not result in any forfeits. This decision ensures that both schools can complete their seasons without disruption.”

“Honestly, it was pretty stressful,” said Luckett. “We just did what we had to do.”

In a week full of adversity, the Redcats played for pride on Friday, ending the season with a 52-32 win.

It’s a night Elijah will remember forever, as he praised their coaches for helping them through the controversy.

Even though the season didn’t end exactly as they wanted, Prince still captured some picture-perfect moments for the team and for Elijah.

While the future remains unclear right now, Elijah hopes the district will fix the situation so he can compete for playoffs next year.

“I’m just ready for next year,” said Luckett. “I’m really ready for next year.”

